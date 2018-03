March 27(Reuters) - Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc

* Says it will take out a loan of 1.5 billion yen, on March 29, with an interest rate of 0.38380 percent and repayment date on March 29, 2028

* Proceeds to be used to acquire real estate

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yLGGDJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)