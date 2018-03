March 16 (Reuters) - Nippon Express Co Ltd:

* NIPPON EXPRESS ACQUIRES EQUITY INTEREST IN TRACONF S.R.L. (TURNING IT INTO SUBSIDIARY)

* NIPPON EXPRESS CO - ‍AGREED WITH INVESTORS IN TRACONF S.R.L. TO BUY ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN TRACONF THROUGH UNIT NIPPON EXPRESS EUROPE GMBH​

* ‍IMPACT OF ACQUISITION ON CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE OF COMPANY FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2018 WILL BE MINOR​