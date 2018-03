March 5 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc:

* NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT PRICES NEW INVESTMENT UNITS

* PROLOGIS INC - NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT PRICED INVESTMENT UNITS AT 224,812 JAPANESE YEN PER UNIT, INCLUDING OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

* PROLOGIS INC - PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: