BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT to acquire properties for 61.9 bln yen and to take out loan and to issue new units

Feb 26(Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc

* Says it plans to acquire five properties for 61.9 billion yen in total

* Says it will take out loans of 32.2 billion yen, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.20 percent, on March 1, to fund the acquisition

* Says it will issue 122,860 new units through public offering and will issue 6,140 new units through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., with subscription date on April 10 and payment date on April 11, and proceeds will be mainly used for property acquisition and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gnBjM4 ; goo.gl/PPztPL ; goo.gl/BGjpgb

