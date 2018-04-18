BRIEF-Nippon REIT Investment to issue corporate bonds worth 2 bln yen

April 18 (Reuters) - Nippon REIT Investment Corp

* Says it will issue first series and second series unsecured corporate bonds worth 2 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says coupon rate of 0.54 percent and 0.7 percent, maturity date on April 24, 2025 and April 24, 2028 respectively

* Subscription date on April 18 and payment date on April 24

* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* The bonds will be used for loan repayment

