FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 18, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Nippon REIT Investment to issue corporate bonds worth 2 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Nippon REIT Investment Corp

* Says it will issue first series and second series unsecured corporate bonds worth 2 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says coupon rate of 0.54 percent and 0.7 percent, maturity date on April 24, 2025 and April 24, 2028 respectively

* Subscription date on April 18 and payment date on April 24

* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* The bonds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Qno2Gs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.