BRIEF-Nishimoto confirms to issue 9,900 shares to Nomura Securities

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nishimoto Co Ltd
* Says it receives a notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription of 9,900 shares
* Says it will issue 9,900 shares of its common stock to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement
* Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 44.2 million yen in total to the co
* Subscription date on Oct. 27 and payment date on Oct. 30
* Proceeds will be mainly used for construction of goods standards management systems, working capital and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/R7svqy
