May 2 (Reuters) - NiSource Inc:

* NISOURCE ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK

* NISOURCE INC - ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL ABOUT 25 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01 PER SHARE

* NISOURCE - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE CAPEX, GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES