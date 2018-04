BRIEF-Nisource Inc Says Entered Into A Multiple-Draw $600 Million Term Loan Agreement

April 19 (Reuters) - NiSource Inc:

* NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MILLION TERM LOAN AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* NISOURCE - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MILLION ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MILLION PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

* NISOURCE INC - TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019

* NISOURCE - UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MILLION ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MILLION PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2qJ878v) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)