May 2 (Reuters) - NiSource Inc:

* NISOURCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON TRACK FOR $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION OF UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS IN 2018

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INVEST $1.6 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION IN ITS UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS THROUGH 2020