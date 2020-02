Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* NISSAN BRACING FOR POTENTIAL DISRUPTIONS IN PLANTS AS FAR AWAY AS U.S. BECAUSE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IN CHINA IS LEADING TO PARTS SHORTAGE -BLOOMBERG

* PARTS SHORTAGE COULD LEAD TO SOME NISSAN CAR OUTPUT IN JAPAN TO BE SUSPENDED AS SOON AS FEB. 23, FOLLOWED BY MALAYSIA SOON AFTER - BLOOMBERG Source text: bloom.bg/2V7aCl4 Further company coverage: