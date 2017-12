BRIEF-Nissan Canada Finance Informs Customers Of Possible Data Breach

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd:

* NISSAN CANADA FINANCE INFORMS CUSTOMERS OF POSSIBLE DATA BREACH

* NISSAN CANADA FINANCE SAYS ON DEC 11, 2017, NCF BECAME AWARE OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION

* NISSAN CANADA FINANCE SAYS THE PRECISE NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY THE DATA BREACH IS NOT YET KNOWN

* NISSAN CANADA FINANCE SAYS DATA BREACH MAY HAVE INVOLVED UNAUTHORIZED PERSON(S) GAINING ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO OF SOME CUSTOMERS

* NISSAN CANADA FINANCE SAYS AT THIS TIME, THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT CUSTOMERS WHO FINANCED VEHICLES OUTSIDE OF CANADA ARE AFFECTED