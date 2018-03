BRIEF-Nissan Exec: No Plans To Stop Testing Self-Driving Cars

March 23 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd:

* EXEC SAYS EXPECTS E-POWER VEHICLES TO COMPRISE MAJORITY OF TOTAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES BY 2022

* EXEC SAYS MAINSTREAM COMMERCIALISATION OF ALL-SOLID STATE BATTERIES UNLIKELY BY MID-2020S

* EXEC SAYS FUEL CELL VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY IS AN INTERESTING TECHNOLOGY FOR TOMORROW, NOT TODAY

* EXEC: WE OPERATE OUR SELF-DRIVING TESTS AT THE HIGHEST SAFETY LEVELS POSSIBLE

* EXEC: NO PLANS TO STOP TESTING SELF-DRIVING CARS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)