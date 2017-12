Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd:

* NISSAN INDIA - PRICES OF NISSAN AND DATSUN MODELS TO RISE BY UP TO 15,000 RUPEES FROM JAN 1 Source text: [Nissan Group of India today announced a price revision across its Nissan and Datsun range of models. The prices of Nissan and Datsun models will rise by up to INR 15,000/- effective January 1, 2018.] Further company coverage: