March 20 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd:

* CO INCREASES PRICES OF NISSAN, DATSUN VEHICLES IN INDIA BY UPTO 2 PERCENT EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 1 Source text - [NISSAN INDIA ANNOUNCES PRICE INCREASE FROM 1st APRIL 2018 NEW DELHI, March 20, 2018 - Nissan India today announced a price increase across its Nissan and Datsun vehicles in India effective April 1, 2018. Prices of Nissan and of Datsun vehicles will increase by upto 2% across all the available models.]