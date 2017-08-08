FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Nissan Motor says business transfer and to sell unit
August 8, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Nissan Motor says business transfer and to sell unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd

* Says the company will acquire 49 percent stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) from NEC Corp and NEC Energy Devices Ltd, on the last day of December, and AESC will be a wholly owned unit of the company after the transaction

* Says after the share acquisition, it will transfer pouch type lithium-ion battery business concerned product development, technology development and production technology related business to AESC and AESC will transfer battery pack (for EV use) production business to the company, effective Dec. 31

* Says it will sell 100 percent voting power in AESC to GSR Electric Vehicle (UK) Holding Limited, price undisclosed, effective Dec. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sqUWf5 ; goo.gl/Qnv2CG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

