BRIEF-Nissan Motor Sees Sales Stalling At 5 Mln Vehicles For Three Years - Nikkei

April 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei Asian Review:

* NISSAN MOTOR EXPECTS SALES TO STAY FLAT AT ROUGHLY 5 MILLION VEHICLES WORLDWIDE THROUGH FISCAL 2022 - NIKKEI

* NISSAN ALSO WANTS TO BOOST PROPORTION OF SHARED PARTS BETWEEN NISSAN & RENAULT TO OVER 70%, FROM ABOUT 40% TO CUT COSTS

* NISSAN CONSIDERING JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF AROUND 7 MODELS OF ELECTRIC CARS WITH FRENCH PARTNER AS WELL - NIKKEI

* NISSAN PLANS TO INTRODUCE EIGHT NEW MODELS IN NORTH AMERICA OVER NEXT TWO YEARS - NIKKEI