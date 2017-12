Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* NISSAN MOTOR‘S FUMIAKI MATSUMOTO, EXECUTIVE VP IN CHARGE OF MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT, WILL RETIRE ON DEC. 31 - NIKKEI

* NISSAN MOTOR'S FUMIAKI MATSUMOTO TO BE REPLACED BY HIDEYUKI SAKAMOTO - NIKKEI Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2BVbJuD] Further company coverage: