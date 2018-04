BRIEF-Nissan says making short-term reduction in powertrain supply and volumes in Britain

April 20 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd:

* SAYS WE WILL BE MANAGING A PLANNED SHORT-TERM REDUCTION IN POWERTRAIN SUPPLY AND PLANT VOLUMES IN THE UK AS WE TRANSITION TO A NEW RANGE OF POWERTRAINS OVER THE NEXT YEAR

* SAYS DISCUSSING THESE OPERATIONAL CHANGES WITH ITS EMPLOYEES

* SAYS THIS IS NOT RELATED TO BREXIT AND IN TIME WE EXPECT VOLUMES TO INCREASE AS WE PREPARE TO LAUNCH THE NEXT GENERATION JUKE, QASHQAI AND X-TRAIL, ALL BEING BUILT AT ITS SUNDERLAND PLANT