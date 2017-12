Dec 26(Reuters) - Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to transfer manufacture and sales, as well as export and import business of pharmaceutical and health foods (for pharmacies and drugstores use) to its wholly owned unit Nissui Pharma Medical Sales CO., LTD.

* Effective April 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/B2pJGu

