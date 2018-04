April 20 (Reuters) - NITRO GAMES OYJ:

* REVENUES IN JANUARY - MARCH INCREASED BY 98% TO 571.0 KEUR (288.6 KEUR ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2017).

* JAN-MARCH EBITDA AMOUNTED TO -953.6 KEUR (CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016: - 135.2 KEUR)

* NET PROFIT: NET RESULT FOR JAN-MARCH AMOUNTED TO -1,114.7 KEUR (-406.3 KEUR). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)