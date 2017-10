Oct 23 (Reuters) - NITRO GAMES OYJ:

* NITRO GAMES SIGNS AMENDMENT WITH WARGAMING

* ‍AGREED ON A PROJECT SCOPE INCREASE WITH AN AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT SIGNED IN MAY 2017

* ‍AGREED ON A PROJECT SCOPE INCREASE WITH AN AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT SIGNED IN MAY 2017

* AGREEMENT ‍RESULTING IN APPROXIMATELY 0.4 MEUR INCREASED REVENUE FOR NITRO GAMES​