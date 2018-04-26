FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Nitto Boseki to acquire 50.1 pct stake in Taiwan-based firm Baotek Industrial Materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Nitto Boseki Co Ltd

* Says it plans to offer a takeover bid for 35.2 percent stake (no less than 61.4 million shares and no more than 68.6 million shares) of Baotek Industrial Materials Ltd, at the price of T$11 per share

* Says offering period from April 30 to June 14

* Says it plans to acquire 29 million shares (14.9 percent stake) of Baotek Industrial Materials from an investment firm on June 26, at the price of T$11 per share (T$319 million in total)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ccpvKJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

