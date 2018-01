Jan 15 (Reuters) - Masuda Flour Milling Co Ltd :

* Says Nitto Fuji Flour Milling launches an offer to acquire remaining stake in the company at price of 4,805 yen per share, aiming to wholly own the company, with transaction date on Feb. 6

* Nitto Fuji Flour Milling is holding a 92.2 percent stake in co currently

* Accordingly, the company will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange on Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d3pP8j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)