BRIEF-Nitto Fuji Flour Milling says ToB for shares of Masuda Flour Milling
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2017 / 7:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Nitto Fuji Flour Milling says ToB for shares of Masuda Flour Milling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nitto Fuji Flour Milling Co Ltd

* Says it plans to offer a takeover bid for 631,641 shares (or no less than 327,800 shares) of Masuda Flour Milling Co Ltd (target company), at the price of 4,805 yen per share

* Says it is holding 30.7 percent stake (280,000 shares) in target company and it plans to fully acquire target company

* Takeover bid total amount at 3.04 billion yen

* Offering period from Nov. 13 to Dec. 25

* Settlement starts on Dec. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TqDMbr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

