March 23(Reuters) - Nitto Kako Co Ltd

* Says Osaka Soda Co Ltd increased voting power in the company to 31.3 percent from 0 percent and became top shareholder of the company

* Says Mitsubishi Chemical Corp cut direct voting power in the company to 5 percent from 36.3 percent and became the third biggest shareholder of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uBTLR8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)