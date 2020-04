April 1 (Reuters) - Niuminco Group Ltd:

* NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON EDIE CREEK OPERATIONS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MAY RIVER EXPLORATION PROGRAM HAS BEEN SUSPENDED UNTIL TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED

* NEGOTIATIONS HAVE TERMINATED IN RESPECT OF A POTENTIAL JOINT-VENTURE AT COMPANY'S EDIE CREEK MINE