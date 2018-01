Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nixu Oyj:

* LIFTS 2017 SALES GUIDANCE DUE TO STRONG SALES GROWTH

* SEES 50 PERCENT SALES GROWTH Y/Y IN 2017 VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE 40 PERCENT GROWTH

* CITES YEAR-END LICENSING DEALS BEHIND THE STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)