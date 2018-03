March 19 (Reuters) - ‍NJR Clean Energy Ventures :

* ‍NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES - “‍ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” ​

* ‍NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES - ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 9.7 MW WIND FARM IN TWO DOT, FOR $18.5 MILLION​