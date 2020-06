June 19 (Reuters) -

* NKARTA, INC. FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* NKARTA, INC -WILL APPLY FOR LISTING OF COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL ‘NKTX.

* NKARTA, INC - COWEN,EVERCORE ISI, STIFEL, MIZUHO SECURITIES ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* NKARTA, INC -PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source : (bit.ly/2BiWkWt)