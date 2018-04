April 16 (Reuters) - Nlight Inc:

* NLIGHT INC LAUNCHES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* NLIGHT INC - COMMENCED AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5.4 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* NLIGHT INC - INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $13.00 AND $15.00 PER SHARE