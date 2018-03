March 22 (Reuters) - Nmbz Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FY TOTAL INCOME $53.6 MILLION VERSUS $51.5 MILLION

* AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 ​‍TOTAL ASSETS STOOD AT US$422.6 MILLION

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION WAS US$13 MILLION VERSUS (2016 - US$6.2 MILLION)​

* ‍PROPOSED A SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE TO CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.36 CENTS PER SHARE​