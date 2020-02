Feb 10 (Reuters) - NMC Health:

* CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED HIGHLY PRELIMINARY APPROACHES FROM KKR AND GK INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP REGARDING POSSIBLE OFFERS FOR CO

* NO PROPOSAL HAS BEEN MADE BY EITHER POTENTIAL OFFEROR AND THERE HAVE BEEN NO DISCUSSIONS AS TO THE TERMS OF ANY POSSIBLE OFFER

* PUSU DEADLINE TO MAKE FIRM OFFER FOR CO IS MARCH 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: