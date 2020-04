April 8 (Reuters) - NMC Health:

* EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO BE PLACED INTO ADMINISTRATION IN DUE COURSE

* WRITTEN TO COURT INDICATING, “NOTWITHSTANDING STRENUOUS EFFORTS TO ADDRESS CREDITORS’ CONCERNS”, UNABLE TO SECURE ALIGNMENT, SUPPORT

* ADVISED BY ITS COUNSEL THAT IT IS NOT IN A POSITION TO OPPOSE THE APPLICATION SUCCESSFULLY