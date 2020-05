May 13 (Reuters) - NMC HEALTHCARE SPOKESPERSON:

* THE MANAGEMENT TEAM’S PRIORITY IS TO STABILISE THE BUSINESS AND ENSURE CONTINUITY OF CARE AT ITS HOSPITALS AND MEDICAL CENTRES

* THE COMPANY IS IN THE PROCESS OF EXPLORING VARIOUS OPTIONS FOR NMC TRADING (UAE), THE GROUP’S DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS, WHICH IT HAS DETERMINED TO BE NON-CORE

* THE GROUP’S DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IS SEPARATE FROM ITS MAIN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTRES BUSINESS IN THE UAE