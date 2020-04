April 9 (Reuters) - BR SHETTY, FOUNDER AND FORMER CHAIRMAN OF NMC HEALTH

* OUT OF RESPECT FOR DUE PROCESS AND TO ALLOW VARIOUS INVESTIGATIONS TO QUICKLY AND INDEPENDENTLY UNDERTAKE THEIR MANDATES, I HAVE REFRAINED, TO DATE, FROM MAKING ANY EXTENSIVE PUBLIC STATEMENTS

* I AM CAREFULLY UNDERTAKING MY OWN INVESTIGATIONS OF INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO ME AND I WILL MAKE THESE FINDINGS KNOWN AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, AND IN PROPER AND APPROPRIATE MANNER