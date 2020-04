BRIEF-NMC Health PLC Says Administrators Appoint 4 New Non-Exec Directors

April 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC - NEW BOARD APPOINTED AT NMC HEALTH PLC TO IMPLEMENT GOVERNANCE CHANGES

* NMC - ADMINISTRATORS HAVE APPOINTED FOUR NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* NMC - ADMINISTRATION APPLIES ONLY TO NMC HEALTH PLC, HOLDING COMPANY OF LARGEST PRIVATE HEALTHCARE GROUP IN UAE

* NMC - NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ARE ELI CHAHIN, CHRISTOPHER HALL, MYLES HALLEY AND PHILIP GORE-RANDALL

* NMC - REMOVED FROM BOARD: FAISAL BELHOUL, AYESHA MOHAMMED, JONATHAN BOMFORD, PATRICK JAMES MEADE, SALMA ALI SAIF BIN HAREB AND TAREK ALNABULSI