BRIEF-NMC Health Says Alvarez & Marsal Appointed As Administrators

April 9 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC HEALTH PLC - ALVAREZ & MARSAL APPOINTED AS ADMINISTRATORS

* NMC - APPOINTMENT WAS MADE BY HIGH COURT OF ENGLAND AND WALES IN RESPONSE TO PETITION PRESENTED BY ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK

* NMC - IN ADMINISTRATION, EXISTING BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NMC PLC CEASE TO HAVE DECISION MAKING POWERS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* NMC - NMC'S HOSPITALS, MEDICAL CENTRES, CARE FACILITIES AND OTHER OPERATIONS IN GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, UNDER EXISTING MANAGEMENT