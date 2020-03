March 26 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* A CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

* H. J. MARK TOMPKINS HAS LEFT BOARD AND CEASED TO BE CHAIRMAN

* FAISAL BELHOUL, APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* FOLLOWING A PERIOD OF ILL HEALTH OVER LAST FEW WEEKS, H. J. MARK TOMPKINS LEFT BOARD, CEASED TO BE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* TOMPKINS DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN WAS TAKEN AS A RESULT OF DIFFICULT PERIOD WHICH NMC HAS FACED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: