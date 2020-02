Feb 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

* KHALIFA BUTTI OMEIR BIN YOUSEF HAS RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* KHALIFA BUTTI OMEIR BIN YOUSEF HAS RESIGNED AS DIRECTOR AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON 14 FEBRUARY