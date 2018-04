BRIEF-NMC Health Says Placement Of $450 Mln Bonds By NMC HEALTH (JERSEY)

April 23 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* PLACEMENT OF USD 450 MILLION BONDS

* SAYS UNIT NMC HEALTH (JERSEY) PLACES USD 450 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2025 CONVERTIBLE INTO ORDINARY SHARES OF NMC HEALTH

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL CARRY A COUPON OF 1.875% AND AN INITIAL EXCHANGE PRICE OF USD 72.7301

* NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED IN TOTALITY TO REPAY PART OF CURRENT USD 1 BILLION BRIDGE FACILITY

* J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)