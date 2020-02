Feb 27 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC HEALTH PLC - NOTIFICATION OF FORMAL INVESTIGATION BY THE FCA

* NMC - FCA HAS NOTIFIED NMC THAT IT HAS COMMENCED A FORMAL ENFORCEMENT INVESTIGATION

* NMC - WILL CONTINUE TO CO-OPERATE WITH FCA AND ANY AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT AUTHORITIES