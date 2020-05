May 28 (Reuters) - NMC HEALTH JOINT ADMINISTRATORS:

* NMC HEALTH’S JOINT ADMINISTRATORS SAY CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE THAT THE MOST LIKELY EXIT ROUTES WILL EITHER BE DISSOLUTION OR LIQUIDATION OF NMC HEALTH

* NMC HEALTH’S JOINT ADMINISTRATORS SAY UNTIL INVESTIGATIONS PROGRESSED & LIABILITY POSITION ESTABLISHED, UNABLE TO CONCLUDE ADMINISTRATION EXIT ROUTE