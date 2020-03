BRIEF-NMC Identifies Over $2.7 Bln In Facilities Previously Not Disclosed

March 10 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC HEALTH PLC - UPDATE ON FINANCIAL POSITION

* NMC - COMPANY HAS IDENTIFIED OVER $2.7 BILLION IN FACILITIES THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY NOT BEEN DISCLOSED TO OR APPROVED BY BOARD.

* NMC - CONTINUING TO WORK WITH ITS ADVISERS TO UNDERSTAND EXACT NATURE AND QUANTUM OF UNDISCLOSED FACILITIES.

* NMC - BOARD BELIEVES THAT SOME PROCEEDS MAY HAVE BEEN UTILISED FOR NON-GROUP PURPOSES

* NMC-ON MARCH 10, DEBT POSITION WAS MATERIALLY ABOVE JUNE 30, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND $5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: