BRIEF-NMC In Talks With Lenders To Avoid Administration

* NMC HEALTH PLC - STATEMENT REGARDING ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK

* NMC - BOARD IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ADCB AND OTHER CREDITORS TO ADDRESS CREDITORS’ CONCERNS

* NMC - BOARD IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ADCB AND OTHER CREDITORS TO HAVE APPLICATION WITHDRAWN

* NMC - BOARD IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ADCB AND OTHER CREDITORS TO AVOID APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS

* NMC - RESOLUTION IS LIKELY TO INVOLVE MATERIAL CHANGES TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE OF GROUP AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD ITSELF

* NMC - INFORMED BY LAWYERS ACTING FOR ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK PJSC THAT ADCB HAS FILED AN APPLICATION WITH FOR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS