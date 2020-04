April 27 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC HEALTH PLC - CANCELLATION OF LISTING

* NMC - HAS REQUESTED THAT ITS ORDINARY SHARES BE CANCELLED FROM LISTING ON PREMIUM SEGMENT OF OFFICIAL LIST OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY

* NMC - JOINT ADMINISTRATORS WERE APPOINTED ON 9 APRIL 2020

* NMC - HAS REQUESTED THAT ITS ORDINARY SHARES BE CANCELLED FROM TRADING ON MAIN MARKET OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

* NMC - OPERATING ENTITIES ARE UNAFFECTED BY DELISTING