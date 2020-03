March 12 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* UPDATE REGARDING INDEPENDENT REVIEW

* REVIEW ADVISERS DISCOVERED EVIDENCE ON SUSPECTED FRAUDULENT BEHAVIOUR ON TO SOME ELEMENTS OF CO’S PREVIOUS FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES

* NOTIFIED RELEVANT AUTHORITIES IN UK AND UAE TO DETERMINE WHAT ACTION THEY ALSO CONSIDER TO BE APPROPRIATE WITH REGARDS TO INDEPENDENT REVIEW