BRIEF-NMC Says Antonio Alvarez, Maxim Frangulov Of A&M Advising Board Of Co, With View To Be Appointed As Restructuring Officers

April 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* ANTONIO ALVAREZ, MAXIM FRANGULOV OF A&M ADVISING BOARD OF NMC HEALTH, WITH A VIEW TO BEING APPOINTED AS CO-CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICERS

* EXISTING MANAGEMENT TEAM LED BY CEO MICHAEL DAVIS WILL REPORT TO CO-CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICERS UPON THEIR APPOINTMENT

* KEY OBJECTIVES OF NEW BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE TO CREATE STABLE PLATFORM BEFORE COMMENCING THE RESTRUCTURING AND TURNAROUND

* HAVE ASKED ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK TO CHAIR A COORDINATING COMMITTEE AND TO LEAD A STEERING GROUP AS A SUBSET OF THAT COMMITTEE

* STEERING GROUP TO ACT AS PRIMARY CONTACT POINT BETWEEN COMPANIES AND THEIR DEBTHOLDERS AND LEAD DAY-TO-DAY DISCUSSIONS

* INTENDS TO CONTINUE THE PROCESS OF VALIDATING THEIR FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS TO LENDERS

* WOULD REQUEST THE BANK GROUP CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE DE-FACTO STANDSTILL SO THAT THE BUSINESS CAN CONTINUE TO OPERATE