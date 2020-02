Feb 17 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC HEALTH PLC - B.R. SHETTY HAS RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR AND JOINT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON 16 FEBRUARY 2020.

* NMC HEALTH PLC - H.J. MARK TOMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS SOLE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY.