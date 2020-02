BRIEF-NMC Says Co Unable To Independently Verify Information Contained In TR-1S Or PDMR Notification

Feb 21 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* RECEIVED NOTIFICATIONS OF MAJOR HOLDINGS FROM KHALEEFA BUTTI OMAIR AL MUHAIRI AND SAEED MOHAMED BUTTI MOHAMED KHALFAN AL QEBAISI

* IS NOT ABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY INFORMATION CONTAINED IN TR-1S OR PDMR NOTIFICATION

* AND RECEIVED NOTIFICATIONS OF PDMR/PCA TRANSACTION NOTIFICATION FROM KHALEEFA BIN BUTTI

* INFORMATION SAEED BIN BUTTI & KHALEEFA BIN BUTTI UNABLE TO CONFIRM INCLUDES STATUS OF 10.9 MILLION SHARES HELD BY BRS INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: