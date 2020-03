BRIEF-NMC Says It Is Asking For Informal Standstill From Lenders

March 2 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc:

* ADVISERS, STABILISATION, SHAREHOLDERS AND CONTROL

* APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS, FINANCIAL STABILISATION, CHANGE IN MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDINGS AND CHANGE OF CONTROL CONSIDERATIONS

* MOELIS , PWC AND ALLEN & OVERY HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER, OPERATIONAL ADVISER AND LEGAL ADVISER RESPECTIVELY

* MOELIS WILL SUPPORT AND ADVISE ON NMC’S DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS, WHILE PWC WILL ASSIST ON LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES.

* IS CURRENTLY FULLY FOCUSED ON SAFEGUARDING OPERATIONAL LIQUIDITY TO CONTINUE FUNDING EXISTING OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT ITS VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES

* ASKING FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT, INFORMAL STANDSTILL IN RELATION TO EXISTING FACILITIES FROM ITS LENDERS

* INFORMAL STANDSTILL INCLUDES A REQUEST NOT TO EXERCISE RIGHTS, REMEDIES ARISING FROM CURRENT OR FUTURE DEFAULTS UNDER CO’S FINANCE DOCUMENTATION

* RULE 8.3S INDICATE ON COMBINED BASIS, PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS NOW HOLD LEGALLY OR BENEFICIALLY, LESS THAN 30% OF NMC'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL